Music

Madison Beer: 5 Things to Know About Justin Bieber's Protégé

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

John Shearer/Getty

Singer Madison Beer recently spoke out about the alleged verbal abuse inflicted on her by her boyfriend Jack Gilinsky.

Beer wrote a heartfelt message to her fans on Tuesday, admitting that she attempted to “fix” Gilinsky and prevent him from treating other women in the same way.

The star didn’t make clear whether she had split from Gilinsky, who is also a YouTuber, but she said she hopes fans will learn from her mistakes.

Here are five things to know about Madison Beer:

1. She was discovered by Justin Bieber on YouTube.

Beer, 18, was discovered by Bieber in 2012 while singing a cover of the Etta James classic, “At Last.” Bieber, who was also discovered on YouTube by manager Scooter Braun, tweeted out his amazement at Beers’ voice.

Following his tweet, Beers’ name went viral and she began trending on Twitter. She was later signed to Bieber’s record label, Island Records.

2. Bieber took his approval one step further by appearing in her first music video.

Bieber appeared on Beer’s first music video for her song “Melodies,” saying she was going to be a “star.”

3. You can regularly hear her sing on her Instagram. 

Beer frequently posts videos of herself singing songs, such as “Stone Cold” or “Diamond’s Are a Girl’s Best Friend.”

☠️

A post shared by Madison Beer (@madisonbeer) on

4. Beer and Gilinsky have been dating since 2015.

Gilinsky confirmed the two were in a relationship while at the 2015 Radio Disney Music Awards.

2 years ✔️

A post shared by Madison Beer (@madisonbeer) on

They also frequently appear on each other’s Instagram accounts, whether it’s lying by the poolside or hanging out in the studio (Gilinsky sings, too).

can't wait to see this beautiful girl.

A post shared by G (@jackgilinsky) on

A post shared by Madison Beer (@madisonbeer) on

5. She’s friends with high-profile celebs.

Beer attended the One Love Manchester concert, posting a photo of the event on Instagram. She lent her support to friend Ariana Grande, who was featured in Beers’ photo, as she sang on stage.

“so proud of all the incredible artists that put on the amazing show at #onelovemanchester,” Beer wrote in the caption. “to my beautiful friend @arianagrande i admire you beyond words. i couldn’t be more proud of you & your bravery. LOVE ALWAYS WINS.”

happy birthday egg head

A post shared by Madison Beer (@madisonbeer) on

Beer also posted a happy birthday tribute to Bieber, writing, “happy birthday egg head.”