Macklemore Uninjured After Head-On Collision with Alleged Drunk Driver

Macklemore managed to escape injury Friday night after a scary head-on collision with an alleged drunk driver.

Washington State Patrol tells PEOPLE that the “Same Love” rapper, 34, was driving in Langley, Washington—an island two hours north of his hometown of Seattle—around 10:45 p.m. when a 24-year-old in a 1986 Chevrolet pickup crossed the center traffic line and slammed into the front of Macklemore’s 2016 S-Class Mercedes-Benz.

The driver of the pickup truck was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident, and the force of the crash caused his head to strike the windshield. He was reportedly bleeding and unconscious at the scene, and after being revived he told officers that he had been drinking alcohol “awhile back” at “5 o’clock.” He received treatment at a local hospital and will be charged with a DUI.

According to a report in TMZ, one of Macklemore’s two passengers was treated for a small cut, otherwise all occupants of his vehicle were safe and walked away from the scene.

Representatives for Macklemore, who just released his second solo single, “Marmalade,” did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.