Former Aussie Prime Minister Is Angry Macklemore Plans to Perform ‘Same Love’ in Midst of Gay Marriage Referendum

Macklemore is set to perform his gay rights anthem “Same Love” at the National Rugby League grand final in Australia this Sunday, but some conservative Australians are trying to prevent that from happening.

From now until Nov. 7, every Australian who is eligible to vote has been invited to take part in a mail-in vote to measure what the public opinion on gay marriage is.

Currently, same-sex marriage is not legal but the government will use the results to make their decision on whether or not they will be holding a parliamentary vote on same-sex marriage later this year, according to Business Insider.

Among the rank of angry Australians is their former prime minister Tony Abbott, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

On Wednesday, Abbott tweeted a petition from retired NRL player Tony Wall saying, “footy fans shouldn’t be subjected to a politicized grand final. Sport it sport!”

The petition demands that the NRL “reconsider its political position and remove LBGTIQ politics out of the awesome sport of Rugby League.”

So far the petition has reached 12,988 signees out of its 15K goal.

Footy fans shouldn't be subjected to a politicised grand final. Sport is sport! https://t.co/1uRh4eZ61Z — Tony Abbott (@TonyAbbottMHR) September 27, 2017

In response to the controversy, Macklemore told The Cruz Show that he would certainly be “going to Australia to perform at kind of the Super Bowl of their rugby league,” reports The Guardian.

“I’m getting a lot of tweets from angry old white dudes in Australia,” he added. “I think there’s a petition today to ban me from playing it. It’s interesting times in Australia.”

NRL executive Todd Greenberg isn’t backing down in his support of Macklemore performing either.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, he told radio station 2GB that “[Macklemore’s] playing four of his biggest hits, one of those will include that song and we’re very comfortable with that.”

“Same Love, ” which features vocalist Mary Lambert, was released in 2012 by Macklemore and his producer Ryan Lewis.

At the 2014 Video Music Awards, “Same Love” was performed while 33 couples — a mix of gay and straight, and a range of ages and races – were married by Queen Latifah on live television.