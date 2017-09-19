Macklemore shared the latest taste of his upcoming album Gemini on Tuesday. The stirring anthem “Good Old Days” features Kesha and follows previously released singles “Glorious” and “Marmalade,” which featured Skylar Grey and Lil Yachty, respectively. All three tracks will appear on Gemini, due out this Friday.

“Good Old Days” is the first featured appearance Kesha has made since releasing her comeback album Rainbow in August. She’ll perform the song with Macklemore next Monday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Though Joshua “Budo” Karp — who began working with Macklemore in 2005 — produced “Good Old Days,” it’s notable that Ryan Lewis, Macklemore’s collaborative partner for his last two albums, produced Kesha’s initial Rainbow single, “Praying.”

Following Gemini‘s Sept. 22 release, Macklemore will hit the road for a North American tour beginning Oct. 6 in Portland and concluding Dec. 22 in his hometown of Seattle. Hear “Good Old Days” above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com