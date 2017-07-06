Macklemore Throws His Grandma Helen the Best Surprise 100th Birthday in ‘Glorious’ Music Video

What do you get when you combine a carton of eggs, a stripper, a gold Cadillac Eldorado convertible, Macklemore and his grandmother? The music video for his latest single, “Glorious.”

The rapper, 34, surprised his Grandma Helen (who is beloved by his fans) in Modesto, California to celebrate her 100th birthday. If the sweet surprise wasn’t enough, Macklemore spent the day granting every one of Grandma Helen’s wishes.

“Today we’re going to do whatever you want to do,” the Grammy winner tells the matriarch who responds: “Anything? God, I want to do it all!”

While a birthday is not complete without a gift, no elderly senior footwear would do for Macklemore’s grandmother. Instead, she had her eyes on a pair of fresh all-white Yeezy Boost 350 Triple White V2.

The Joseph Koenig-directed video is chock full of moments that will make you smile. And in between the rafter-shaking drums and plinking pianos, the Skylar Grey-featured chorus provides a melodic soundtrack for the heartwarming familial ties of Macklemore and Grandma Helen.

In late June, the duo was spotted in the Central Valley area filming the four-minute video. Among their many stops over multiple days were Foundation Tattoo on 11th Street, WinCo Foods on Plaza Parkway and Second Chance Consignment & Costume Corner and Hy-Step Shoes.

Upon releasing “Glorious” this summer, Macklemore announced his next album will be his first solo offering — sans producer Ryan Lewis — in 12 years.