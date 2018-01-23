Macauley Culkin Makes It Clear That His 'Beloved' Friendship with Paris Jackson Is Off Limits

Macaulay Culkin has made his close bond with goddaughter Paris Jackson known, but he’s not willing to spill details of their relationship.

The Home Alone star, 37, was recently interviewed for Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. Although he opened up about the alleged abuse he endured by his father and being a child star, Culkin hit the brakes when Maron brought up Jackson, 19.

“I am close with Paris,” he responded when asked about their friendship.

“I’m going to warn you now I am very protective of her so just look out,” added Culkin, without any pressing from Maron. “I am a very open book when it comes to things but like with her, she is beloved by me.”

The host clarified that he’s not looking for any “dirt” about the model, to which Culkin replied, “I’m just letting you know if we want to start going down that road it’s going to be a dead-end, you know, but I mean that in the fact that I love her so much.”

When Maron asked how she’s doing, Culkin said, “She’s tall, and beautiful and smart. It’s great.”

Paris Jackson and Macaulay Culkin Paris Jackson/Instagram

Culkin was close to music icon Michael Jackson from an early age and has remained friendly with the singer’s three children since his sudden death in 2009. Jackson and Culkin have documented their quality time together on social media multiple times, from Jackson lounging on her godfather’s lap while sporting a pair of bunny ears to giving Culkin a pedicure.

Over the summer, Jackson and Culkin both got tattoos of spoons on their arms. While the model’s arm is full of artwork — Jackson has previously said she has over 50 tattoos — the fresh ink is the sole marking on Culkin’s forearm.

“The spoons are an inside joke between the two of them,” a source told PEOPLE.

Ahead of the holidays, the duo were joined by Culkin’s girlfriend Brenda Song for a cozy meal in Paris, France.