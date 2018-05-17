Mac Miller has been arrested for drunk driving.

The 26-year-old rapper was arrested for DUI and hit and run early Thursday morning after he struck a power pole in the San Fernando Valley with his Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and fled the scene; after law enforcement officers matched the vehicle’s license plates to Miller’s address, they arrested him at his home, and his bail was set at $15,000, a Los Angeles Police Department public information officer tells PEOPLE.

A rep for Miller (real name: Malcolm McCormick) did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Mac Miller

TMZ — who was first to report the arrest — alleges that Miller confessed to the hit and run after driving drunk.

“He was the most polite and nice intoxicated person we’ve ever seen,” a police source told TMZ.

The arrest comes barely a week after news broke that Miller and girlfriend Ariana Grande split. On May 9, PEOPLE confirmed the pair had recently broken up but will remain friends.

Last week, Grande, 24, took to Instagram to open up about her relationship with Miller, whom she dated for nearly two years.

“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet,” the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer wrote at the time. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”