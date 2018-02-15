Rocking the Ryman: All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos from Luke Combs' Sold-Out Debut

MOTHER CHURCH

Luke Combs soundchecks ahead of the first of two sold-out shows at the legendary Ryman Auditorium earlier this month.

Keeping him company in the empty venue was his father, who came over from Combs' hometown of Asheville, North Carolina for the weekend to celebrate the career milestone with his son. During that night's show, the musician dedicated "One Number Away" to his "biggest cheerleaders" — his parents.

"This is everything that everybody has ever wanted to do," Combs mused.