Luke Bryan has one message to his fans: “Keep being good out there!”

In a behind-the-scenes clip from the taping of his new music video “Most People Are Good,” shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the country crooner gives fans a tour of the “crazy” set, equipped with several green screens and a specially designed animation program.

“We’re having a good time making the video, and we hope you guys enjoy it,” Bryan, 41, says in the video.

The new American Idol judge first premiered the music video on Tuesday, where he sings directly into the camera in a room full of screens adorn with people of all ages expressing and spreading kindness.

“Most People Are Good,” the second single off Bryan’s latest record, What Makes You Country, is available for download and purchase now.