Who Is Luisana Lopilato? Five Things to Know About Michael Bublé's Wife

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato are trying to return to some sense of normalcy as their son’s health improves amid a scary cancer battle.

The 29-year-old Argentine actress opened up about 3½-year-old Noah‘s recovery on Monday while promoting her new film Those Who Love, Hate in Buenos Aires.

Those Who Love, Hate is one of many films that Lopilato has starred in during her lengthy career. Though Bublé, 41, may be better known to Americans, Lopilato has captivated audiences in South America for years.

Here’s everything you need to know about the actress, model and singer, who has been wed to Bublé since 2011.

1. She was a child star

At 6 years old, Lopilato was out with her mother when she was approached by a casting director who wanted the little girl for his commercial, according to her online biography. The role lead to a part in 2001 film Un amor en Moises Ville, and the television series Chiquititas.

Her later turn on soap opera Rebelde Way coincided with the formation of the band Erreway, with whom Lopilato performed on the series and released three albums.

In 2005, she began to star in Casados con Hijos, a version of popular American show Married… with Children. Her character was modeled after Christina Applegate‘s Kelly, and earned Lopilato a nomination for Argentina’s Martín Fierro Awards.

2. She has had a lengthy modeling career

In addition to being a household name in Argentina for her roles on the big and small screens, Lopilato is an established model and the current face of L’Oreal in the country.

Hola, ¿cómo están? Les dejo unas fotos del backstage para Elvive by L’Oréal Paris. #ObsesionadasConElPelo A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Oct 26, 2016 at 4:23pm PDT

She’s also posed for Ultimo lingerie, and is represented by Storm Management.

3. She only recently filmed her first American movie – while pregnant

Though Lopilato has a slew of credits in Argentina, her first American film role didn’t come until last year. In Fair Market Value, the actress portrays a real estate agent who moves from Miami to join a firm in Long Island. There, she butts heads with a rival agent while they struggle to jointly sell a local mansion.

Just two weeks into filming, Lopilato found out she was pregnant with Bublé’s second child, their son Elias.

“I was so happy to be having a baby and to be doing my first American movie,” Lopilato told PEOPLE in 2016. “I couldn’t ask for more at the time. I had a beautiful and healthy pregnancy, and just being with my husband made me happy.”

4. She starred in one of Bublé’s music videos

Lopilato and Bublé met back in 2008 after one of his concerts in Argentina.

“They met at a party the record company threw for him after his show in Buenos Aires,” a friend told PEOPLE. “The head of the label wanted to introduce Michael to Argentina’s most famous actress. When he met her, he said it was love at first sight.”

The next year, the couple collaborated more than just romantically: she played the object of his affection in the music video for his hit “Haven’t Met You Yet.”

In the clip, Lopilato and Bublé cross paths at a grocery store, and his fantasy of their life together plays out among the food aisles.

5. Lopilato didn’t speak much English – and Bublé no Spanish – when they met

When the couple first met in 2008, there was quite the language barrier.

Bublé told 60 Minutes Overtime that he spoke no Spanish and Lopilato spoke little English, so their first encounter was a little awkward. Bublé focused his attention on Lopilato’s English-speaking friend, trying to gather intel on his future bride – so much so, in fact, that the actress thought he was gay!