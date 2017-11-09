The Countdown to 2017's Sexiest Man Alive Reveal Is On! Today's Hot Guy: Luis Fonsi

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: the 2017 Sexiest Man Alive will be revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 14! Ahead of the big day, we’re counting down with a handful of hot Hollywood stars who earned spots in the pages of the issue.

If you don’t know the name or face of today’s sexy man, you definitely know his song: “Despacito.” Luis Fonsi — our 39-year-old Sexiest Chart-Topper — had no idea that when he wrote the song it’d be such a lasting hit, but now he’s savoring his moment in the spotlight.

“I’m kind of lucky that it happened at this stage of the game for me, because first of all, I can really enjoy it,” he tells PEOPLE. “I can really process what’s going on, because I’ve been through a lot. I’ve been through ups and I’ve been through downs, so now I can kind of respect and be grateful for everything that’s been going on.”

Outside of his sexy stage persona, Puerto Rican-born Fonsi insists he’s a “boring, family-oriented” guy. The married father of two “tries to spend as much time with [family] as possible,” he adds. “I’m very chill. I travel so much that when I have a little bit of downtime, I just want to be home.”

