From John & Chrissy to Justin & Selena: The Love Songs Inspired by These Stars' Better Halves

"SORRY"

Though Bieber's pal Justin Tranter wrote the hit track, Gomez was given a heads-up about the personal song. Many of the songs off his Purpose album are also rumored to be written about the "Wolves" singer.

"When we knew ‘Sorry’ was happening and when it was official and Justin cut it, we called her and said, ‘Just so you know, this song’s coming out,’ because these are real people’s lives. This is real life, and you have to be real with your friends," Tranter previously revealed.