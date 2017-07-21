Louis Tomlinson's Mom Wanted Him to Reconcile with Zayn Malik Before Her Death: 'Life's Too F---ing Short'

Louis Tomlinson says his late mother wanted nothing more than for him to clear the air with former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik before her death last December.

“My mum said, ‘You’ve got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life’s too f—ing short,’ ” the “Back to You” singer told The Sun in a new interview.

Johannah Deakin succumbed to leukemia at age 43 after being diagnosed just earlier that year.

Said Tomlinson of Deakin, “A mother’s intuition is just f—ing crazy. It always felt supernatural to me. My mum always knew what I was feeling and what I wanted.”

In May 2015, Malik announced that he was quitting One Direction after five years and multiple hit singles. Since his departure, Malik hasn’t exactly spoken positively about his time in the group, dissing One Direction’s music as “generic.” He and Tomlinson even got in a Twitter spat shortly after the former’s departure – and before the entire group began a hiatus.

“I can’t stand to hold a grudge with anyone. It doesn’t sit with me right,” Tomlinson said told The Sun. “If there is any animosity, just clear the air.”

The 25-year-old revealed that he’s since met up with Malik, noting “it was nice.”

Tomlinson said he could “always see the good in Zayn,” and despite some sidesteps, the singer insisted his former bandmate is “just a little misunderstood.”

“I can’t speak on behalf of him but we really care about each other,” said Tomlinson, who released new single “Back to You” on Friday. “I could always break the rules a little bit with Zayn … it was that brotherly love. We will always have that love for each other.”

As he told The Sun, “Unless you’re a really bitter person, which none of us are, we’ve gone through so much with each other … so I like to think naïvely that we are better friends than maybe we were in the past.”

The star also recently opened up about performing his single with Steve Aoki, “Just Hold On” on The X Factor days after his mother’s death, revealing that all four of his bandmates traveled to be with him at the show.

“All the boys came to support me, and I didn’t know until a couple of hours beforehand. It wasn’t one of those stupid f—ing celebrity things where it’s like, ‘Let’s all get in a picture and put it on Instagram and show everyone that we’re best mates’ ­ – we didn’t even put it online,” he recalled to Noisey. “There are always those little things that people don’t hear about.”