Louis Tomlinson Says He’s Patched Things Up with Zayn Malik: ‘We’re Mates Again’

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik are letting bygones be bygones.

Tomlinson stopped by Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, on Monday and told the Bravo host that his feud with his former One Direction bandmate is over.

“We got back in touch with each other and kind of cleared the air and talked everything through,” the 25-year-old singer said. “So we’re mates again, I suppose.”

He added, “Like anything like that, it takes time. But it was nice that we had an opportunity to clear the air and be adults about it, I suppose.”

In May 2015, Malik announced that he was quitting One Direction after five years and multiple hit singles. Since his departure, Malik hasn’t exactly spoken positively about his time in the group, dissing One Direction’s music as “generic.” He and Tomlinson even got in a Twitter spat shortly after the former’s departure – and before the entire group began a hiatus.

Following a few snarky exchanges between Tomlinson and Malik’s friend, British music producer Naughty Boy, Malik fired back himself.

“Remember when you had a life and stopped making bitchy comments about mine?” wrote Malik in a tweet directed at Tomlinson.

Tomlinson said his late mother wanted nothing more than for him to patch things up with Malik before her death last December.

“My mum said, ‘You’ve got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life’s too f—ing short,’ ” the “Back to You” singer told The Sun.

Johannah Deakin succumbed to leukemia at age 43 after being diagnosed just earlier that year.

Cohen also inquired if becoming a father to son Freddie, 18 months, has influenced Tomlinson’s music.

“There’s kind of certain references to it, but I feel like I’m also not really at that stage of my life for writing. Parenting is still very new to me, obviously, and I’m still learning as I go,” the singer explained. “So I can’t really write these songs about [it when] I haven’t really lived it yet.”