Louis Tomlinson Will Not Face Charges Following LAX Altercation with Photographer

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson will not face charges after he became involved in a fight with a photographer at LAX in March.

Frank T. Mateljan III, a spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, tells PEOPLE that Tomlinson, 25, won’t be charged right now, but the office has up to a year to file criminal charges against the singer.

All parties involved will attend a hearing later this month.

“Each of the parties will be interviewed regarding the incident and advised of the law and ways to avoid similar incidences in the future,” Mateljan says.

On March 3, the One Direction member arrived at LAX with his girlfriend Eleanor Calder when he allegedly pushed a male paparazzo, who fell and claimed he had injured himself.

RELATED VIDEO: One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Shares Adorable Photo of Newborn Son Freddie!

Tomlinson was placed under citizen’s arrest and was later arrested on misdemeanor battery charges by LAPD.

At least one woman was videotaping the incident on a cell phone, an LAPD spokesman told PEOPLE, and she began arguing with Calder. Tomlinson rushed to his girlfriend’s defense, and the woman ended up on the ground with an injured eye.

Both the woman and the paparazzo filed “private persons arrest” statements, the officer told PEOPLE.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Tomlinson’s lawyer Martin Singer said it was the paparazzi that provoked and caused the altercation.

“This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during the incident and he came to her defense.”