One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Arrested at LAX After Fight with Photographer

Louis Tomlinson was arrested on Friday night after getting into a physical altercation with a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport.

The 25-year-old former One Direction singer was arriving at LAX with his girlfriend Eleanor Calder when he allegedly pushed a male paparazzo, who fell and and claimed he had injured himself.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Tomlinson was in the baggage claim area where he was “surrounded by paparazzi.” After “one of the paparazzi fell and he claimed he hurt himself,” Tomlinson was placed under citizen arrest.

The incident happened at 11:45 p.m. PT, according to a booking record obtained by PEOPLE. Tomlinson was arrested on misdemeanor battery charges and booked at a nearby LAPD station at 12:38 a.m. PT on Saturday and released nearly an hour later at 1:32 a.m. PT. He is due in court on March 29, according to the booking info.

“The paparazzi provoked and caused an altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport this morning,” Tomlinson’s lawyer Martin Singer told PEOPLE in a statement. “This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during the incident and he came to her defense.”

TMZ was first to report this news.