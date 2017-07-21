One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson has released his second solo single, titled “Back to You.” He previously teased the Bebe Rexha collaboration on his Instagram Tuesday when he released an 8-second clip.

The infectious jam finds Tomlinson and Rexha “addicted to the drama” as they sing about a dysfunctional relationship. “You stress me out/ You kill me/ You drag me down/ You f— me up,” they sing in the chorus.

There was no drama in the recording studio, however. Speaking to EW last month, Rexha says Tomlinson was “really sweet and kind.” “He was very nice to everybody around me and my team,” she said. “No diva. No ego. He seemed really down to earth and centered. Just a normal guy.”

Although Tomlinson previously teamed up with Steve Aoki for 2016’s “Just Hold On,” this marks his first completely solo venture. Since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, two of his former bandmates, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles, have released albums, while the other two, Liam Payne and Niall Horan, have released multiple singles.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Tomlinson talked about how other people perceive him in relation to the rest of One Direction, saying he’s seen as “forgettable, to a certain degree.”

“I couldn’t say to you that I could definitely get a superstar writer in a session with me,” he said. “And I understand that. … Harry won’t struggle with any of that.”

Listen to his new single above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com