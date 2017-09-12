25-Year-Old Daughter of U.K. Actor Found Dead at Music Festival, Friend Arrested on Murder Charges

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of 25-year-old Louella Michie, daughter of British actor John Michie, at a music festival in southwest England, multiple outlets report.

A statement from Dorset Police confirmed that a 28-year-old London man who knew Louella was arrested in connection with her death, which occurred in the early hours of Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire said, “Detectives are working tirelessly to investigate the full circumstances surrounding this tragic death. A post mortem examination took place that was inconclusive and therefore we need to undertake a number of other examinations before we can establish why she died.”

She continued, “The 28-year-old man arrested is in addition being interviewed on suspicion of supply of a controlled drug. He remains in custody today under caution in order to assist officers with the investigation.”

John, who stars in the British drama series Holby City, has described his daughter’s death at Bestival as a “tragic mistake.”

“We’ve lost our angel. It’s not murder — they were friends. It was just a tragic mistake, a tragic accident. This was not a murder,” he told The Sun. “She touched so many lives. She was so very positive, so bright, so out there. She had such energy. The tributes to her have been incredible.”

A family friend who stopped by their home on Tuesday echoed his feelings to The Telegraph. “He just wants to make it clear there is no suggestion of murder, at all. He wants to make that crystal clear,” the friend said. “He also wants people to know she was a happy vibrant girl. She never really did drugs. It’s just an accident, he’s clear about that, I think the whole family are clear about that.” The Sun reported that John and his wife Carol received a call along with a WhatsApp map leading to their daughter’s body. They rushed to the festival grounds, 130 miles from their home in North London, and a search looking for Louella was carried out. 1/2 It is with profound sadness & shock that tonight we have heard of the death of our beautiful model Louella Michie. pic.twitter.com/td7MY6KZT7 — The Eye Casting (@TheEyeCasting) September 11, 2017 2/2 The thoughts of us all are with her sister Daisy & the rest of family at this tragic time. We will be making no further statements. pic.twitter.com/iO1bP22vHj — The Eye Casting (@TheEyeCasting) September 11, 2017