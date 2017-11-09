Exclusive

Lou Reed's Transformer Turns 45: Mick Rock's Book Shares Rare Photos of the New York Icon at His Creative Peak

Genesis Publications will reissue ‘Transformer,’ a photography book collaboration between Lou Reed and Mick Rock, in honor of the album’s 45th anniversary

By @jordanruntagh

Posted on

More

1 of 15

 

Just before his death in 2013, musician, poet and iconoclast Lou Reed teamed up with legendary photographer Mick Rock on a book of intimate, never-before-scene pictures. Called Transformer after Reed's groundbreaking 1972 album of the same name—with a cover shot my Rock—the collection is a portrait of the Velvet Underground genius at the height of his creative powers through the '70s, offering intimate views in the studio, performing onstage, relaxing at home, or spending time with fellow luminaries Andy Warhol, David Bowie and Mick Jagger.

"When I saw the book, I was just overwhelmed by how beautiful it is," Reed said upon its completion. "It brought back all that energy and all that virility, captured over that period of time. The book is like an energy bomb. And it’s beautiful." For Rock, the project ushered in warm memories of their time together, made bittersweet after Reed succumbed to liver disease soon after it was released. "I'm happy our relationship weathered the outrageous antics of the past 40 years, enabling us to come together to produce such a beautiful tome."

In honor of the 45th anniversary of the album Transformer on Nov. 8, Genesis Publications is offering an expanded version of the book, including reproductions of loose leaf handwritten lyric sheets, as well as 50 previously unseen photos of Reed.

Read on for some of highlights.

2 of 15

Mick Rock

A tuxedo'd Reed poses with Rock 

3 of 15

Mick Rock

Reed in a (slightly modified) tuxedo

4 of 15

Mick Rock

Reed and Andy Warhol

5 of 15

Mick Rock

Reed makes necessary style adjustments

6 of 15

Mick Rock

Reed shares a laugh with fellow rock icons Mick Jagger and David Bowie over drinks at London's Cafe Royal in 1973 

7 of 15

Mick Rock

Reed and David Bowie perform together at the London's Royal Festival Hall, 1972

8 of 15

 

Reed and former Velvet Underground vocalist (and onetime lover) Nico

9 of 15

Mick Rock

Reed relaxes with former Velvet Underground bandmate John Cale in Cale's apartment, 1975

10 of 15

Mick Rock

Reed in 1976, working in his New York City apartment

11 of 15

 

Outtake from the photo series that would produce the cover shot for Transformer

12 of 15

 

Rock's contact sheet for the photo session that would produce the Transformer cover image

13 of 15

 

Outtakes from the photo series that would ultimately produce the cover shot for Transformer

14 of 15

Mick Rock

Reed with dog and Stratocaster

15 of 15

Mick Rock

Reed in his adopted hometown of New York City 

See Also

More

More