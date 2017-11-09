Lou Reed's Transformer Turns 45: Mick Rock's Book Shares Rare Photos of the New York Icon at His Creative Peak

Just before his death in 2013, musician, poet and iconoclast Lou Reed teamed up with legendary photographer Mick Rock on a book of intimate, never-before-scene pictures. Called Transformer after Reed's groundbreaking 1972 album of the same name—with a cover shot my Rock—the collection is a portrait of the Velvet Underground genius at the height of his creative powers through the '70s, offering intimate views in the studio, performing onstage, relaxing at home, or spending time with fellow luminaries Andy Warhol, David Bowie and Mick Jagger.

"When I saw the book, I was just overwhelmed by how beautiful it is," Reed said upon its completion. "It brought back all that energy and all that virility, captured over that period of time. The book is like an energy bomb. And it’s beautiful." For Rock, the project ushered in warm memories of their time together, made bittersweet after Reed succumbed to liver disease soon after it was released. "I'm happy our relationship weathered the outrageous antics of the past 40 years, enabling us to come together to produce such a beautiful tome."

In honor of the 45th anniversary of the album Transformer on Nov. 8, Genesis Publications is offering an expanded version of the book, including reproductions of loose leaf handwritten lyric sheets, as well as 50 previously unseen photos of Reed.

Read on for some of highlights.