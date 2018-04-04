Lorde's Younger Sister Indy Yelich Debuts New Poetry Book with Public Reading in New York

Lorde isn’t the only member of the Yelich family to have a way with words.

The pop star’s youngest sister Indy has released a new book of poetry at just 19 years old. Called Sticky Notes, she debuted her work on Monday night with a reading at the Bowery Poetry Club — a staple of New York City’s East Village.

It’s not a bad place to begin: the neighborhood was once a hive for Beat poets like Allen Ginsberg and W.H. Auden, and lyrical legends like Patti Smith and David Byrne got their start at the (now defunct) CBGB venue nearby.

Indy Yelich's book of poetry. TeeYang/Doak/Splash News

Yelich shared a photo of the event on social media, in which she can be seen reading from the stage, mic in hand. “Sporadically I read a poem from my book at @bowerypoetry tonight [sic],” she captioned a photo. “squeaky lil human getting out of her rut.”

She also noted that she will be giving an additional reading on April 22 at New Women Space in Brooklyn.

Several weeks ago, on National Poetry Day, Yelich shared a page from her book containing a piece called “A Bridge Into the City.”

“I remember writing this poem, after really struggling to be true to my writing,” she explained in the caption. “I was worrying about my work being relatable & I was so nervous about if people would understand the specifics of my life…But I just knew I had to be honest to myself, and write my own coming of age story, in my honest heart-words.”