This article originally appeared on EW.com.

It looks like new music from Lorde is on its way: The New Zealand musician posted a link to her Twitter Monday that led to a short video clip featuring her sitting in a car munching on fries and drinking from a styrofoam to-go cup as a piano-backed track plays in the background. The screen then flashes “3.2.17 NYC” and “3.3.17 NZ,” hinting that she’ll be debuting songs those days.

Lorde hasn’t released a new album since 2013’s critically acclaimed Pure Heroine, which featured songs like the Grammy-winning “Royals” along with fellow singles “Tennis Court” and “Team,” among others — but in a note posted to her Facebook in November 2016, she teased that she’s been working on something.

In the note, she wrote about the monumental year she had and how that was going to affect her next record. “Writing Pure Heroine was my way of enshrining our teenage glory, putting it up in lights forever so that part of me never dies, and this record — well, this one is about what comes next,” she said.

“I want nothing more than to spill my guts RIGHT NOW about the whole thing — I want you to see the album cover, pore over the lyrics (the best I’ve written in my life), touch the merch, experience the live show,” she continued. “I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name. I just need to keep working a while longer to make it as good as it can be. You’ll have to hold on. The big day is not tomorrow, or even next month realistically, but soon. I know you understand.”

u hungry? — Lorde (@lorde) February 27, 2017

you'll wanna come back here at 8am nz / 2pm nyc for a couple of days.. https://t.co/fsSN1KxI7h — Lorde (@lorde) February 28, 2017

So far, she already has plenty of appearances booked for 2017: She’s the musical guest on March 11’s episode of Saturday Night Live and will perform at festivals including Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Coachella.

Check out the teaser — which is titled “M*******A” and is streaming at imwaitingforit.com — here.