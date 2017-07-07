Lorde Sets Record Straight on Taylor Swift Friendship in Fiery Letter

In an interview with an Australian news outlet on Friday, Lorde made comments some interpreted as suggesting she was on the outs with Taylor Swift. Now, the New Zealand pop star has tweeted a statement clarifying that that’s not the case.

“Taylor is a dear friend,” she wrote. “I love her very much. … Really sh–ty to wake up to headlines about whether or not you’ve jumped ship on someone you deeply respect and ride for. I want to say one more time that Taylor has been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past five years. All of them.”

Lorde did, however, take the opportunity to elaborate on the initial quote she gave in her interview, where she seemed to say that she doesn’t hang out much with the famous friends she’s made in recent years and isn’t “calling [her] idols” for advice.

For one, Lorde noted that while some had thought she was referencing Swift as an “idol,” she was really just referring to David Bowie and Patti Smith, who she’d mentioned earlier in the interview.

She also expounded on the flaws of describing Swift’s group of friends as a “squad.” “I’ve always found people’s perception of this ‘squad’ idea frustrating in the past,” she wrote. “It was never some exclusive club or secret society, but a wide circle of people, some of whom I know, and some who I’ve never met, like most wide groups of friends. Forgive me for the mild eyeroll I popped when it was brought up as if we’re all blood members of a secret cult.”

Of course, Lorde — whose second album, Melodrama, debuted at the top of Billboard’s albums chart last month — brushed the whole thing off. “I f—ed up an interview question,” she concluded. “Now go sip a beverage and head out on a walk.” See her complete note below.

