Lorde Denies She's in Taylor Swift's Squad, Despite That Birthday Party: 'I Don't Hang Out with These People at All'

It may no longer be a green light to consider Lorde a member of Taylor Swift’s squad.

The 20-year-old New Zealand pop star revealed to Australian Yahoo affiliate Sunrise that, for her, the allure of a celebrity friend circle doesn’t fit her social life.

“I don’t hang out with these people at all,” she said, referring to the influx of famous friends she came in contact with after the success of her debut album Pure Heroine at age 16. “You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I’m not, like, calling my idols for advice necessarily.”

Lorde, who reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with her latest album Melodrama, said the best way for her to mentally process meeting her musical heroes like Beyoncé and Swift is to pretend it’s another world.

“The second you think too hard about it, you’ll just go insane, so it’s best to be like, ‘We’re in wonderland and it’s just what happens around here,'” she said.

She and the 1989 songstress seem to have a close bond. In November, Swift threw Lorde a star-studded 20th birthday bash at Carbone in New York City.

Fellow celebs who turned out included Aziz Ansari, Lena Dunham,Tavi Gevinson, Jack Antonoff, Mae Whitman, and model Karlie Kloss.

Lorde received backlash last month when she compared her friendship with Swift to a disease during an interview with the Guardian, trying to express the challenges of staying close with someone so famous.

“It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together; certain things you can’t do,” she said. “There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship — it’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

Lorde eventually apologized for the comment on Twitter, writing that she “f—– up & it was really insensitive.”

didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry 🌹 — Lorde (@lorde) June 20, 2017

Attention to Swift’s so-called “squad” mostly began in 2015 after the release of her star-studded “Bad Blood” music video, which featured Selena Gomez, Zendaya, Lena Dunham and Gigi Hadid, among others.