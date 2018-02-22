Lorde and Jack Antonoff Step Out in New Zealand — But 'Really Are Just Friends,' Says Source

Are they or aren’t they?

Since news broke of Jack Antonoff‘s split from Lena Dunham in January, tabloid whispers have linked the Bleachers frontman to his friend Lorde (aka Ella Yelich-O’Connor). Most recently, the musicians were photographed looking cozy in her native Auckland, New Zealand, where Antonoff’s band opened for Paramore.

But a source tells PEOPLE, “There’s nothing going on between Ella and Jack,” adding: “There’s not any type of romantic situation. They’re just friends — they really are just friends.”

When romance rumors first began swirling, Antonoff, 33, took to social media to vehemently refute them.

“Normally i would never address rumors but i resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip,” he tweeted Jan. 17. “those relationships are deeply important and sacred. with that said, im not seeing anyone.”

Antonoff and 21-year-old Lorde — who share a famous friend, Taylor Swift — collaborated on her Grammy-nominated breakup album Melodrama, as well as his song “Hate That You Know Me.” The pals have attended several of the same events in recent months, shared an embrace at Clive Davis’s Grammy bash Jan. 27, as well as sang a duet at Antonoff’s Ally Coalition benefit concert the same week.

Antonoff and Dunham, 31, dated for more than five years before confirming their split to PEOPLE on Jan. 8. In a Vogue essay, Dunham revealed her battle with endometriosis — which led to a recent hysterectomy — put a strain on her relationship with her supportive ex. “My beautiful partner, who has seen me through so much pain with compassion and care, has to be away for work, and I can feel us growing slowly apart, since life is so determined to display its full complexity right now,” she wrote. “I am surly and distant. I offer nothing.”

Lorde’s Melodrama Tour kicks off March 1 in Milwaukee.