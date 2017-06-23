12 of the Most Essential Lorde Confessions Ever

SHE LITERALLY WROTE "WRITER IN THE DARK" IN THE DARK

"I think that when you [are a songwriter], you have to find a way to live with yourself, because it's not making no one feel anything. A handful of people will listen to this album and have it sort of get them [in the gut]," she explained to NME. "But it was important for me to say. And I don’t think that [“Writer in the Dark”] is apologizing for it. It's more like, 'What did you think was going to happen? I was doing this before I met you and I’ll be doing this after you're gone …' I felt quite empowered. It was weird, I woke up in the middle of the night and was lying next to someone. And I wrote it down on my phone and I was like, 'Oh God, I feel so naughty writing this! While somebody's sleeping, like an evil witch.' But I really love that song. I feel like it's such a cool, painful moment in the record."