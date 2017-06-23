Music
12 of the Most Essential Lorde Confessions Ever
The singer-songwriter shares candid details about her career
Posted on
More
1 of 12
SHE WAS SO NERVOUS ABOUT THE RELEASE OF "GREEN LIGHT" THAT SHE COULDN'T GET OUT OF BED
Lorde told the New York Times about experiencing intense anticipation in the three days leading up to the debut of her first single from her new album. "I couldn't get out of bed," she revealed. "I didn't want to be out in the world. It was so intense to arrive at this moment of, This is it. Whatever it is, it's about to be out of my control."
2 of 12
SHE SPENT A LOT OF TIME IN LENA DUNHAM AND JACK ANTONOFF'S HOME WHILE WORKING ON MELODRAMA
"I love that family. That apartment,” she said of spending time at producer Antonoff and girlfriend Dunham's N.Y.C. pad while talking to The Guardian. "I'd go there every day, root around in the fridge … There was definitely an element of popping down the hall and Lena being, like, 'What are you working on today?' I felt like their child." In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lorde added that, "Lena's not really an award-winning cook. There were a lot of Postmates."
3 of 12
SHE DID INDEED RUN THE ONION RINGS WORLDWIDE INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT
Lorde finally confirmed fans' suspicions on The Tonight Show, admitting she had been behind the account dedicated to onion ring reviews. "I sort of naively didn't realize that it would be like, a thing that I was going to different places and trying the onion rings at each of those places," she admitted. "It was a funny thing with my friends on the tour and I was like, 'this is a good pastime.'"
4 of 12
SHE CRIED WHILE LISTENING TO MUSIC AFTER HER BREAKUP
"After your heart is broken, music enters you on a new level," she shared with the New York Times. "You suddenly find yourself crying when [Alicia Keys's] 'Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart' comes on."
5 of 12
DEALING WITH SOCIAL MEDIA CRITICISM WHEN SHE FIRST GOT FAMOUS WAS … WEIRD
“I remember all these kids online, I think I beat their favorite people to No. 1, and they were like, ‘F--- her, she's got really far-apart eyes," Lorde recalled in NME. "I remember being like, 'Whoa! How did I get all this way without knowing I had far-apart eyes?' Just weird s--- like that. But I was able to return to my family and shelter against that and get to where I am now. I feel so comfortable in myself."
6 of 12
SHE HATES TALKING ON THE PHONE
Lorde dreaded cold-calling Kanye West to ask him to remix her song "Yellow Flicker Beat." “I'm the worst person ever at talking to people I don't know on the phone — I can't even order pizza," she told Billboard of the daunting endeavor. "I would put off calling him. I'd say, it's 12:57, I'll do it at 1."
7 of 12
SHE WAS NERVOUS ABOUT HER GRAND RETURN AT COACHELLA
The "Liability" singer dealt with some very real anxiety before taking the stage at the festival in April. "I'm f---ing nervous," she told Rolling Stone before the performance. "I haven't performed in three years, and so it's like forced extroversion for a true introvert."
8 of 12
SHE FREAKED OUT WHILE WORKING ON MELODRAMA AND TOOK A MONTH OFF
The pressure to live up to the massive success of her first album, Pure Heroine, was intense. "There was a real hit of, like, 'I just don't have another one. It could never be good enough," Lorde told Rolling Stone. According to the singer, one “freakout” was so bad that producer Jack Antonoff sent her back to New Zealand for a month-long break. "Everyone was like, 'Get out of here.' They barreled me out of the studio, and flicked me across the globe," she recalled.
9 of 12
SHE THINKS SHE LOOKS LIKE GOLLUM WHEN SHE PERFORMS
During a Reddit AMA, Lorde confessed that she thinks her performance aesthetic resembles the obsessive Lord of the Rings character. "I know when I'm onstage, I don’t think about how it looks, I just concentrate on really feeling what I hear. But I totally know I look like Gollum when I perform, so it's cool," she wrote.
10 of 12
SHE LITERALLY WROTE "WRITER IN THE DARK" IN THE DARK
"I think that when you [are a songwriter], you have to find a way to live with yourself, because it's not making no one feel anything. A handful of people will listen to this album and have it sort of get them [in the gut]," she explained to NME. "But it was important for me to say. And I don’t think that [“Writer in the Dark”] is apologizing for it. It's more like, 'What did you think was going to happen? I was doing this before I met you and I’ll be doing this after you're gone …' I felt quite empowered. It was weird, I woke up in the middle of the night and was lying next to someone. And I wrote it down on my phone and I was like, 'Oh God, I feel so naughty writing this! While somebody's sleeping, like an evil witch.' But I really love that song. I feel like it's such a cool, painful moment in the record."
11 of 12
"LIABILITY" MAKES PEOPLE THINK SHE ISN'T OKAY
The emotional, complicated track always gets a noticeable reaction when it comes up in conversation. "I'm so aware of the thoughts that are so potent in a moment and then, in the light of day, you're like, 'Alright, I was being a bit of a drama queen there, but it's all good, I'm over it.' But I went and immortalized it and now everyone who talks to me about that song gives me this look like I'm dying of a terminal disease … but I think that is the nature of writing a record called Melodrama," she shared with The Spinoff.
12 of 12
BECOMING FAMOUS AT SUCH A YOUNG AGE WAS "INSANE"
"Now I can look back and be like, 'That was f---ed. All of it. F---ed. Insane,' " she told Rolling Stone of her Pure Heroine days. "But everyone's so crazy when they're 16. I think if you tell a 16-year-old that they're going to Mars — 'We're gonna get on a rocket and go, and that's going to be your life' — they'd be like, 'OK, like, that's all well and good, but I'm doing this thing by myself right now, and that's what's important.' Everything kind of normalized week to week.'"
See Also
More
More
Sweet Like Candy! Go Behind the Scenes of Dance Moms' JoJo Siwa's Music Video for 'Kid in a Candy Store'
Morning Joe's Joe Scarborough Releases His First EP – and It Features a Love Song for Fiancée Mika Brzezinski
Inside Jack Antonoff's 'Normal' Life at Home with Lena Dunham (They Just Rewatched Arrested Development!)