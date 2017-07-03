Lorde Called Out for All the 'Dancing' on Melodrama — But Jokes She's 'Written My Thesis on It'

Lorde loves to dance. And, apparently, she likes to sing about it.

Two weeks after the release of Lorde’s second album, Melodrama, a fan has pointed out a significant repetition, listing all the times the singer mentions “dancing” in her songs.

Twitter user @Lorde_fix, compiled an impressive list, including “when we danced on the light-up floor” from “Green Light,” “we danced with the truth” from “Sober,” and “dancing in my storm” from “Liability.”

The “Green Light” singer (and secret onion ring reviewer) was quick to respond and address the fan’s concerns.

“Wow LOL I didn’t realize it was at this level..” tweeted the “Green Light” in response. “Needless to say next record will move firmly away from dancing & explore new worlds :-)” She then added: “But right now I literally live to dance & I’m so proud to have written my thesis on it this time – it’s religion/therapy/purgatory/heaven.”

RELATED: 12 of the Most Essential Lorde Confessions Ever

wow lol i didn't realise it was at this level.. needless to say next record will move firmly away from dancing & explore new worlds 🙂 — Lorde (@lorde) July 1, 2017

but right now i literally live to dance &i'm so proud to have written my thesis on it this time – it's religion/therapy/purgatory/heaven 🎆 — Lorde (@lorde) July 1, 2017

That wasn’t all the “Homemade Dynamite” singer talked about on social media Saturday. She also expressed how proud she was of her latest accomplishment: Completing a seven-country tour in just as many days.

“Just did seven countries in seven days for the first time. Popstar achievement unlocked,” Lorde tweeted before sharing that her inspiration for her current album actually began two years ago when she’d tweeted, “Hey, men – Do me and yourselves a favor, and don’t underestimate my skill.”

She then retweeted that particular tweet from 2015, with the comment, “The moment I decided to make a great f––kin’ record. Eat ur heart out.”

just did seven countries in seven days for the first time. popstar achievement unlocked — Lorde (@lorde) July 1, 2017

the moment i decided to make a great fuckin record. eat ur heart out 😊🥀 https://t.co/1O1E5aRybX — Lorde (@lorde) July 1, 2017

i care for and respect you all so much. And love u with my whole heart. I'll always do it for u. 💘💘💘 — Lorde (@lorde) July 1, 2017

just happy to be back playing shows for you and levitating i'm thriving cut my hair been drinking lots of water and eating fruits — Lorde (@lorde) July 1, 2017

See Lorde’s tweets above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com