Lorde Apologizes After Fans Accused Her of Joking About Whitney Houston's Death with a Bathtub Post

Lorde has been heavily criticised after she shared a photo of a bathtub alongside a Whitney Houston quote.

Several people took to Lorde’s Instagram account to comment their disbelief and rage at the “Green Light” singer’s apparent lack of regard for Houston’s death (she died in a Beverly Hilton Hotel bathtub in February 2012).

Lorde, 21, shared a photo of the bathtub filled with water on Thursday with the caption, “And iiii will always love you,” from Houston’s 1992 take on the Dolly Parton song “I Will Always Love You”.

Fans immediately started commenting on the image, accusing the young singer of disrespecting the dead.

Lorde soon deleted the image and issued an apology on her Instagram Story, writing, “Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote. I’m so sorry for offending anyone — I hadn’t even put this together I was just excited to take a bath.”

She continued, “I’m an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again.”

In the comments, several people shared their opinions with many writing that the post could pose a problem for her career.

“You bout to ruin yo career sis,” while others wrote, “DELETE THIS NOW,” “Sis delete this,” and “This is disgusting.”

Others believed the post was a coincidence and Lorde hadn’t meant to share the photo along with a Houston reference.

“There’s no way she meant to do this,” one commenter wrote, while another posted, “I hope this is just the result of a hack.”

While others thought the post was done on purpose writing, “No longer will be supporting your music. Since you’re gonna disrespect a legend like Whitney. You’re CANCELLED.”

Lorde shared another message on her Instagram Story, writing, “IT IS NOT MY FKN DAY TODAY,” along with a head exploding emoji, sobbing emoji and hand shielding mouth emoji.

Houston was found lying face down in the bathtub by her assistant in 2012 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. When police arrived at the scene, they found multiple bottles of prescription medication and some loose pills around the room.

The icon’s death was ruled an accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use also to blame. In August 2012, her autopsy stated she also had marijuana, Xanax, Benadryl and other medication in her system.

Lorde covered Houston in November during the Australian and New Zealand leg of her Melodrama World Tour.

She sang “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” while in Sydney, Australia, with a rainbow flag wrapped around her body — a timely celebration as the country had recently voted in favor of marriage equality.