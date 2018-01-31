Lorde Thanks Fans for 'Believing in Female Musicians' in Heartwarming Newspaper Ad

Following her loss at the male-dominated Grammy Awards on Sunday, Lorde has taken out a full-page ad in the New Zealand Herald to thank the fans of her home country.

“I just wanted to say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for loving Melodrama the way you did,” scribbled Lorde, whose second album lost the Album of the Year trophy to Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic. “My nomination belongs to you.”

She also included hand-drawn tributes to the other nominated artists, like SZA and Stevie Nicks, as well as several other Kiwi talents. Of Nicks, from Fleetwood Mac, who she helped to honor at the MusiCares Gala on Friday evening, she wrote, “I met Stevie Nicks and almost cried!”

Lorde was the only female Album of the Year nominee on Sunday evening and her note seems to recognize that as it ends with, “Thank you, also, for believing in female musicians. You set a wonderful precedent.” Her category was rounded out by Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z, Childish Gambino, and Mars. The “Green Light” singer was reportedly the only AOY contender who was not invited to perform solo, though her participation was noticeable throughout the lengthy broadcast.

Lorde at the 2018 Grammys in New York City Lester Cohen/Getty

The letter comes in the wake of Recording Academy president Neil Portnow’s unfortunate comment that female artists need to “step up” following the male artist-dominated show. The backlash came quickly, with artists like Pink speaking out against Portnow’s comments, and Portnow has since said that his comments were taken out of context. “I regret that I wasn’t as articulate as I should have been in conveying this thought,” Portnow said via a statement. “I remain committed to doing everything I can to make our music community a better, safer, and more representative place for everyone.”