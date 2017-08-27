Look What You Made Her Do: Taylor Swift Breaks Spotify and YouTube Records with New Song

Look what you made her do: Taylor Swift broke streaming records on Spotify and YouTube with her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do.”

As reported by The Associated Press, Swift’s track was streamed more than 8 million times on its first day of release; the song grabbed 19 million views on YouTube during the same period. Both numbers are records.

In addition, Billboard reports “Look What You Made Me Do” could sell 500,000 digital copies in its first week, which would give Swift the biggest sales week since Adele’s “Hello” dropped in 2015.

Swift released “Look What You Made Me Do” on Thursday night and created an immediate online sensation. Swift’s video for the song will debut Sunday night during the MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Katy Perry.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com