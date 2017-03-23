Adele Dedicates ‘Make You Feel My Love’ to London Terror Attack Victims at Auckland Concert

Adele took time during her concert to send some love to her hometown of London.

The singer paid tribute to the victims of Wednesday’s terror attack at her Auckland show inside Mt Smart Stadium in New Zealand, following the brazen car and knife attack near England’s Parliament Five where five people were confirmed dead and 40 injured.

“Today there was a terror attack in my hometown of London,” Adele, 28, told the crowd. “I’m on the other side of the world and I want them to see our lights and to hear us.”

And before performing her hit single “Make You Feel My Love,” the 15-time Grammy winner said, “It’s very strange not being home, all I want to do today is be at home with my friends and family. Everyone’s fine, but there are four [victims] who aren’t fine so let’s dedicate this to them tonight.”

In the day since the assault on one of London’s most bustling areas, details about the deceased have poured in, remembering all four victims as gone far too soon.

Among them was an American man who was enjoying a “dream vacation” with his wife for their 25th anniversary, as well as a Parliament police officer, a mother of two on her way to pick up her children at school and a 75-year-old man.

Overall, 40 were injured in the attack, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday morning, detailing their nationalities in a House of Commons address.

The suspect – who has been identified by Scotland Yard as 52-year-old Khalid Masood – was also killed in the attack.

In addition to the outpouring of love, fellow Brit James Corden also paid tribute to the victims during his Late Late Show on Wednesday evening.