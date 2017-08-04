The first night of Lollapalooza was evacuated from Chicago’s Grant Park due to severe weather.
Organizers of the music festival ordered the evacuation shortly after 9 p.m. local time, while performances from headliners Lorde and Muse were just getting underway. The performances would not resume, organizers announced.
Lorde, who performed a few songs in pouring rain before being pulled from the stage, shared her disappointment on Twitter. “I am so gutted guys i don’t know what to tell you,” she wrote.
Muse frontman Matt Bellamy also tweeted that the band was “gutted,” adding, “City/police made us leave the stage tonight 3 songs in at #Lollapalooza. Due to weather/lightning. Nightmare!”
Attendees expressed dismay and surprise on social media while sharing photos and videos of the commotion. See selected reactions below.
Lollapalooza was initially scheduled to run through Sunday; organizers have not yet announced whether the remaining dates will be affected.
This article originally appeared on Ew.com