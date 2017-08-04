The first night of Lollapalooza was evacuated from Chicago’s Grant Park due to severe weather.

Organizers of the music festival ordered the evacuation shortly after 9 p.m. local time, while performances from headliners Lorde and Muse were just getting underway. The performances would not resume, organizers announced.

Lorde, who performed a few songs in pouring rain before being pulled from the stage, shared her disappointment on Twitter. “I am so gutted guys i don’t know what to tell you,” she wrote.

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy also tweeted that the band was “gutted,” adding, “City/police made us leave the stage tonight 3 songs in at #Lollapalooza. Due to weather/lightning. Nightmare!”

Attendees expressed dismay and surprise on social media while sharing photos and videos of the commotion. See selected reactions below.

fucks sake. i am so gutted guys i don't know what to tell you — Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017

they've told us we can't play. i had the most spectacular show planned for you and i PROMISE i will come back to play it as soon as i can 💔 — Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017

looking into the possibilities of a club show but i want you guys to see full tank show. will keep you posted — Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017

this is the most MELODRAMA shit ever — Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017

please stay safe!!!!! ⛈ — Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017

soaked as blowing a kiss to u chicago ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qWFWy5v8j8 — Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017

Gutted. City/police made us leave the stage tonight 3 songs in at #Lollapalooza . Due to weather/lightning. Nightmare! — Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) August 4, 2017

Crowd awesome, we'll be back, hope lolla book us next year to make up. — Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) August 4, 2017

The park is demanding evacuation and the crowd is demanding Muse/refusing to leave on #Periscope: #Lollapalooza https://t.co/fG1AK4GcUJ — Muse Fans USA (@MuseFansUSA) August 4, 2017

Lorde got taken off stage and they're evacutatinf everyone based on weather #lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/guq7ETiCPN — Anna Russett (@AnnaRussett) August 4, 2017

nooooooo i was watching lorde maaan — s (@wiIIiamsdun) August 4, 2017

Friends I'm safe !!!! Lollapalooza 100,000 people evacuated for weather ughhhhhhh during muse 3 songs in … I'm sooooooo frustrated — Roly Daniel (@TheRolyDaniel) August 4, 2017

Lollapalooza was initially scheduled to run through Sunday; organizers have not yet announced whether the remaining dates will be affected.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com