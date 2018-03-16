Logic and Wife Jessica Andrea Split After 2 Years of Marriage: Report

Logic and his wife of two years Jessica Andrea have reportedly called it quits.

The 28-year-old rapper, best known for his song “1-800-273-8255,” has split from his social media famous spouse, according to TMZ. Though the couple has not yet filed for divorce, a reconciliation “does not seem likely,” the outlet reported.

Reps for Logic — né Robert Bryson Hall II — and Andrea did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Logic and Andrea, who no longer follows him on Instagram, were last pictured together in January at the Grammy Awards, where he was twice-nominated. (Logic still follows Andrea on Instagram and Twitter.)

Jessica Andrea and Logic Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

RELATED: Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid Perform Powerful Suicide Prevention Anthem: Don’t Be Scared to ‘Use Your Voice’

The pair wed in October 2015 after two years of dating.

In February, Logic talked about his wife to GQ while sharing details about his first-ever tattoo that reads: “Happy wife, happy life.”

“That s— is real. I actually got it before I got married. I just knew,” he said. “I loved the woman that I was with and I felt really good about that because as much success as you can have, or money and financially being stable, amassing fans, millions of people know who you are, it is all nothing without having someone to share it with.”

Back in May 2017, Logic told Billboard that he hoped to have three children with Andrea. The rapper’s latest album, Bobby Tarantino II, was released March 9, while his The Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour will kick off June 8 in Boston.