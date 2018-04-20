Logic Files for Divorce from Wife Jessica Andrea a Month After Split Announcement: Report

Logic has officially taken the first step to legally separate from his wife Jessica Andrea.

Nearly one month after the pair announced their split following two years of marriage, the rapper, 28, filed for divorce on Thursday, according to The Blast and TMZ.

A rep for Logic did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Logic, best known for his song “1-800-273-8255,” wed social media star Andrea in October 2015 after two years of dating.

The two were last pictured together in January at the Grammy Awards, where he was twice-nominated.

“After two years of marriage, we have come to the loving conclusion that we are much better as friends. As entertainers, we have made every aspect of our lives public, yet we would appreciate your respect and privacy on this issue,” Logic and Andrea said in a joint statement released on Twitter March 20.

The exes also used the opportunity to set the record straight about their marriage, hitting back at rumors of infidelity or strife.

“It’s very simple: it just didn’t work out. There is no anger involved,” they continued. “No fighting, no cheating, no nothing. We love each other and will continue to support each other for the rest of our lives.”

His latest album, Bobby Tarantino II, was released March 9, while his The Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour will kick off June 8 in Boston.