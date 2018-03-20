Logic Breaks Silence on Split from Wife Jessica Andrea: 'There Is No Anger Involved'

Days after news broke Logic and his wife are splitting after two years of marriage, the rapper released a lengthy statement on Twitter about the end of their relationship.

“After two years of marriage, we have come to the loving conclusion that we are much better as friends. As entertainers, we have made every aspect of our lives public, yet we would appreciate your respect and privacy on this issue,” the 28-year-old entertainer wrote.

The star also used the opportunity to set the record straight about their marriage, hitting back at rumors of infidelity or strife.

“It’s very simple: it just didn’t work out. There is no anger involved,” he continued. “No fighting, no cheating, no nothing. We love each other and will continue to support each other for the rest of our lives.”

Logic also had loving words for his fans and even words of support. “Don’t be sad,” he urged them. “Be happy that we could peacefully end this chapter of our relationship, beginning a new one full of love and happiness. There will be no displays of anger or hatred that tear people apart; the public will not be made to choose sides. There are no sides, there is just us.”

“Two people who loved each other in marriage and will continue to love each other for the rest of our lives,” he concluded, adding a smiley face.

Logic and Andrea, who no longer follows him on Instagram, were last pictured together in January at the Grammy Awards, where he was twice-nominated. The pair wed in October 2015 after two years of dating.

In February, Logic opened up about his wife to GQ while sharing details about his first tattoo that reads “Happy wife, happy life.”

“That s— is real. I actually got it before I got married. I just knew,” he said. “I loved the woman that I was with and I felt really good about that because as much success as you can have, or money and financially being stable, amassing fans, millions of people know who you are, it is all nothing without having someone to share it with.”

Back in May 2017, Logic told Billboard that he hoped to have three children with Andrea. The rapper’s latest album, Bobby Tarantino II, was released March 9, while his The Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour will kick off June 8 in Boston.