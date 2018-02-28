Lisa Marie Presley Ordered to Pay Estranged Husband Michael Lockwood $100,000: Report

Lisa Marie Presley has reportedly received another financial blow. Weeks after filing a lawsuit claiming that financial mismanagement on the part of her ex-manager has ravaged her family fortune and left her $16.7 million in debt, the daughter of rock royalty has been ordered to pay her estranged husband Michael Lockwood $100,000 by Judge Patrick Cathcart.

According to E! News, the ruling — which was handed down in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday — was intended to cover Lockwood’s attorney fees for their upcoming divorce trial scheduled for August. In February 2017, the court mandated that she pay $50,000 in Lockwood’s legal fees as the pair battled over spousal support.

Presley, who claims that her $100 million estate has dwindled to just $14,000, reportedly has 30 days to pay the $100,000 to Lockwood.

Lisa Marie Presley and estranged husband Michael Lockwood. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Presley is also in the midst of a series of legal clash with her former financial manager Barry Siegel, claiming his “reckless and negligent mismanagement” of her funds bankrupted her estate. Siegel, however, claims Presley “squandered” her own fortune due to her “excessive spending” habits.

Earlier this month, court documents relating to Presley’s ongoing divorce from Lockwood revealed she owes debts in a number of areas, including income taxes, a defaulted mortgage and credit card bills.

Presley states she currently receives a monthly salary of $4,361 from her father’s estate, as well as $100,000 in dividends and interest from investments.

Lockwood, Presley’s fourth husband, married her 2006. The pair welcomed their twin daughters Harper and Finley in 2008 before the Graceland successor filed for divorce in June 2016, citing irreconcilable differences and claiming Lockwood was a poor father and “took advantage” of her financially.