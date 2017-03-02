Tennessee Authorities Conclude Investigation of Lisa Marie Presley’s Estranged Husband Without Charges

After preliminary investigations into Lisa Marie Presley‘s shocking claims that her estranged husband Michael Lockwood possessed inappropriate photos of children, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has ended their involvement without filing charges or opening an official case.

“Barring any new potential evidence or information, we have concluded our involvement in this matter,” T.B.I. Public Information Officer Josh DeVine tells PEOPLE. “We have not been able to determine a crime occurred in Tennessee and accordingly do not have an open investigation.”

However, DeVine also noted that the organization “never opened a formal investigation. We only embarked on an initial inquiry to determine if we could substantiate information with which to open a case.”

In court papers filed in California Superior Court in early February, Presley claimed that the couple’s 8-year-old twin daughters were taken from their custody and that Lockwood is the subject of criminal investigations involving hundreds of inappropriate photos of children that authorities found on his electronic devices. Presley, the 49-year-old daughter of Elvis, said in the court documents that the allegations left her “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach.”

Lockwood’s lawyer, Jeff Sturman, rejects the claims – stating that Presley’s filing does not accurately reflect the situation. “Mr. Lockwood and his lawyers believe that it is very unfortunate and inappropriate that Ms. Presley chose to file a one-sided, inaccurate version of the facts in the Family Law Court’s publicly accessible files,” he told PEOPLE in a statement. “Ms. Presley and her lawyers undoubtedly knew that their highly sensational, inaccurate and unproven claims would be of great interest to the media, which would disseminate Ms. Presley’s inaccurate story as a result.”

The West Hollywood Police Department confirmed that authorities served a search warrant related to the Presley family.

The filing from Presley’s lawyers did not mention why the children were allegedly taken from the custody of both parents. At present they remain with Presley’s mother, Priscilla, who opened up about the tumultuous family drama to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday.

“It’s still a very family-oriented environment for them,” Priscilla, 71, shared. “They’ve been with me for — it’ll be over nine months. They’re great. They’re doing wonderful. They’re living a great life. They see both their parents, and we’ll see what happens.”

Presley squared off in court with Lockwood last week, where a judge ordered the actress-singer to pay $50,000 of Lockwood’s attorney fees at the rate of $10,000 per month, a source familiar with the situation previously told PEOPLE.

The exes’ legal teams also battled over Lockwood’s request for spousal support, which the judge did not grant at that time.

Presley and Lockwood, her fourth husband, married in 2006 and welcomed their twin daughters in 2008 before the Graceland successor filed for divorce in June, citing irreconcilable differences and claiming Lockwood was a poor father and “took advantage” of her financially.

The pair are next due in court March 17.