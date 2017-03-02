Priscilla Presley Reveals Granddaughters Have Been Living with Her for 9 Months Amid Lisa Marie’s Messy Divorce

Priscilla Presley is speaking out about her daughter Lisa Marie‘s contentious divorce from musician Michael Lockwood — and the well-being of the former couple’s daughters, 8-year-old twin girls, Finley and Harper Lockwood.

The ex-wife of Elvis Presley previously disclosed the twins were living with her after news broke that disturbing photos of children were allegedly found on a computer belonging to Lockwood, 55. Priscilla now reveals in an interview with ET that the girls have been in her care for over nine months.

“It’s still a very family-oriented environment for them,” Priscilla, 71, shared. “They’ve been with me for — it’ll be over nine months. They’re great. They’re doing wonderful. They’re living a great life. They see both their parents, and we’ll see what happens.”

In response to Lisa Marie’s assertions in court documents that she was millions of dollars in debt despite receiving a monthly check for $100,000 from her father’s estate, Priscilla said that it was a private matter.

“This is very personal, and we’re still going through a lot of different scenarios,” Priscilla said. “There’s been a lot of rumors, a lot of speculation, and a lot of everything which always goes along with these situations.”

She continued, “Nothing is sorted out yet. Everything is trying to be sorted out, and done with dignity and done with care, especially for the children.”

In court papers filed last month as part of an ugly divorce dispute, Lisa Marie said that the couple’s daughters were taken from their custody and alleged that Lockwood is the subject of criminal investigations involving hundreds of inappropriate photos of children that she claims authorities found on his electronic devices.

She said in the filings she was left “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” at the alleged discovery.

The West Hollywood Police Department confirmed that authorities served a search warrant related to the Presley family. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is investigating Lockwood, but agents have found no evidence of a crime and have not opened a case.

Lockwood’s lawyer, Jeff Sturman, rejects the claims – stating that Presley’s filing does not accurately reflect the situation. “Mr. Lockwood and his lawyers believe that it is very unfortunate and inappropriate that Ms. Presley chose to file a one-sided, inaccurate version of the facts in the Family Law Court’s publicly accessible files,” he told PEOPLE in a statement. “Ms. Presley and her lawyers undoubtedly knew that their highly sensational, inaccurate and unproven claims would be of great interest to the media, which would disseminate Ms. Presley’s inaccurate story as a result.”

The actress-singer squared off in court with estranged husband Michael Lockwood last week, where a judge ordered Presley to pay $50,000 of Lockwood’s attorney fees at the rate of $10,000 per month, a source familiar with the situation previously told PEOPLE.

The exes’ legal teams also battled over Lockwood’s request for spousal support, which the judge did not grant at that time.

Presley and Lockwood, her fourth husband, married in 2006 and welcomed their twin daughters in 2008 before the Graceland successor filed for divorce in June, citing irreconcilable differences and claiming Lockwood was a poor father and “took advantage” of her financially.

The pair are next due in court March 17.