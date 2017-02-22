Judge Orders Lisa Marie Presley to Pay Ex’s Attorney Fees, Denies His Spousal Support Request Amid Divorce: Source

Lisa Marie Presley‘s contentious divorce continues.

The actress-singer, 49, squared off in court with estranged husband Michael Lockwood on Wednesday, where a judge ordered Presley to pay $50,000 of Lockwood’s attorney fees at the rate of $10,000 per month, a source familiar with the situation tells PEOPLE.

The exes’ legal teams also battled over Lockwood’s request for spousal support, which the judge did not grant on Wednesday.

“Ms. Presley’s obligation to pay spousal support depends on whether the parties’ post-nuptial agreement is valid,” says the source. “The Court did not order Ms. Presley to pay spousal support at this time. Instead, it ordered that there will be a separate and expedited trial about whether the post-nuptial agreement is valid. The Court retained jurisdiction to make the spousal support order retroactive. That means that if the Court determines at a trial that will probably take place in three or four months that the post-nuptial agreement is not valid, it can order Ms. Presley to pay spousal support retroactively to today, and possibly earlier. On the other hand, if the Court determines that the post-nuptial agreement is valid, Mr. Lockwood probably will not receive spousal support.”

Presley — Elvis’ daughter — and 55-year-old musician Lockwood’s Wednesday face-off in court is just the latest in their ongoing divorce battle.

On Monday, Presley’s mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed via social media that she is caring for the estranged couple’s 8-year-old daughters, Finley and Harper Lockwood, after Presley accused Lockwood of child abuse.

In court papers filed earlier this month, Presley claimed that their girls were taken from their custody and that Lockwood is the subject of criminal investigations involving hundreds of inappropriate photos of children that authorities found on his electronic devices that left her “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach.” At the time, Lockwood’s lawyer told PEOPLE that the claims are “a one-sided, inaccurate version of the facts” and that he “denies the truth of what Ms. Presley chose to put in the press.”

Presley and Lockwood, her fourth husband, married in 2006 and welcomed their twin daughters in 2008 before the Graceland successor filed for divorce in June, citing irreconcilable differences and claiming Lockwood was a poor father and “took advantage” of her financially.

The pair are next due in court April 10.