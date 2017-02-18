Beverly Hills Police Confirm Child Abuse Claims Involving Presley Family – Tennessee Authorities Investigating

Police in Beverly Hills have confirmed they received child abuse allegations involving the Presley family last summer – and that they have referred the investigation to authorities in Tennessee.

Authorities also confirmed that they served a search warrant “at a residence in the City of Beverly Hills that led to the seizure of several items.”

The statement from the Beverly Hills Police Department to multiple news outlets comes after explosive allegations of child abuse and neglect made by Lisa Marie Presley in a divorce filing against her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood.

In court papers filed earlier this month, Presley claimed that the couple’s twin daughters, age 8, were taken from their custody and that Lockwood is the subject of criminal investigations involving hundreds of inappropriate photos of children that authorities found on his electronic devices. Presley, the 49-year-old daughter of Elvis, said in the court documents that the allegations left her “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach.”

Lockwood’s lawyers called the claims “a one-sided, inaccurate version of the facts” and said he “denies the truth of what Ms. Presley chose to put in the press.” The statement from Lockwood’s camp did not address any of the allegations specifically.

The filing from Presley’s lawyers did not mention why the children were allegedly taken from the custody of both parents.

The Presley family was visiting Beverly Hills when the child abuse allegations were made in June 2016, according to police. The statement does not specify whom the claims were made against.

After an investigation, detectives found that the allegations in question originated from Tennessee and called in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to take over. Agents traveled to Beverly Hills and, working with police there, determined that no criminal activity took place in Beverly Hills, the police statement said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation did not respond to multiple requests for comment Friday and Saturday. PEOPLE was unable to verify Presley’s claims that Lockwood is the subject of a police investigation.

The court documents from Presley’s legal team, filed on February 7 as part of ongoing divorce proceedings, are part of her attempt to avoid paying spousal support to Lockwood.

In the filing, Presley claims, “[Lockwood] was discovered to have hundreds of inappropriate photos of children and is facing allegation of sexual abuse and neglect. While Respondent has yet to be convicted of crimes related to his possession of these photos, that he possessed them is documented evidence of conduct that has destroyed the mental or emotional calm of [Presley]… Accordingly, Respondent’s request for spousal support must be denied by reason of his conduct alone.”

Originally married in 2006, Presley cited irreconcilable differences in divorce papers filed last June claiming Lockwood was a poor father and “took advantage” of her finances.

This was the fourth marriage for the 48-year-old. In addition to high profile unions with Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage, she was also married to Danny Keough – with whom she had two children, Riley and son Ben.