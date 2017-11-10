Lionel Richie and Daughter Sofia Richie Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together in 3 Years

Sofia Richie had not been spotted out with famous dad Lionel Richie since she confirmed her romance with Scott Disick in September.

But on Thursday, the father-daughter pair stepped out for their first red carpet appearance together in three years at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards in Beverly Hills, where he received the Recording Artists Inspiration Award for his philanthropic work.

“You’re gonna kill it tonight!” Sofia, 19, told the Grammy-winning patriarch, 68, in a video shared on her Instagram Story. “So proud of you @lionelrichie .. love you,” she also captioned a selfie of the pair.

The last event Lionel and Sofia were pictured at was the Topshop Topman New York City flagship opening dinner at Grand Central Terminal on in November 2014.

The father-daughter outing comes after Sofia recent trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she enjoyed a getaway with 34-year-old Disick, who has three kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2, with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

“[Lionel] thinks Scott is the worst person she could ever see and that he raised her better than that,” a source told PEOPLE in October about the American Idol judge’s reaction to his daughter’s relationship.

“He thinks she should have more respect for herself as a young woman. Lionel knows Scott’s playboy ways and he doesn’t want to see his daughter get hurt,” the source said.

Sofia and Disick were first linked as a couple when they were spotted cuddling up aboard a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival in May. At the time, Richie — who previously dated Justin Bieber — adamantly denied anything romantic was going on, tweeting that the two were “just homies.”

Then in mid-September, a source told PEOPLE they had become “inseparable.” The pair confirmed their romance via social media later that month, packing on the PDA during a trip to Punta Mita, Mexico.