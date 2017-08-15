Lionel Richie Bringing Back His Residency to Vegas: ‘I Have the Best Seat in the House,’ Says the Star

Lionel Richie is heading back to Las Vegas!

The “Dancing on the Ceiling” singer, 68, will kick off a 14-show run in late November at The AXIS in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, he tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“It’s the microcosm of the entire world,” Richie says about the audience in Vegas. “The whole world’s in the audience. What I love is they talk back to you.”

“I remember there was this one lady in the front row. She had to be 80 years old and she’s standing right next to the stage pressed up against the stage and had this glaring, staring look on her face,” recalls Richie about one of his residency shows from 2015. “I gave her the microphone and she said, ‘I just want to tell you how sexy you are.’ Of course the crowd was laughing and I’m blushing!”

WATCH: Guess Which Lionel Richie Song Gets Daughter Nicole Dancing?

Richie is also currently on tour with Mariah Carey, and he’s enjoying having his family — which now includes his grandkids Harlow, 9, and Sparrow, 7 — join in on the fun.

“I’m ‘Pop Pop’ to [my grandkids],” he says. “About five years ago, they said, ‘We didn’t know Pop Pop could sing!’ That’s the humbling point of being with the family.”

When they attended his residency a couple years ago and saw dancers flying across the stage during “Dancing on the Ceiling” and “All Night Long,” “all they were talking about was, ‘Oh my God, Pop Pop, that was amazing!'” he adds. “Keeping their attention at this age is pretty darn good. If you can do that, you’re really making some headway.”

Tickets for Lionel Richie — All the Hits are available for purchase on Ticketmaster starting Saturday at 10 a.m. PST. The residency will begin Nov. 29 and last through the end of March.