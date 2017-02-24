Lionel Richie Postpones Tour with Mariah Carey Due to Recovery from Knee Procedure: ‘It Takes a Toll on Your Body’

Lionel Richie’s love for the stage is endless, but the star is taking a short breather for his health.

The music legend, 67, announced Friday his All the Hits Tour with special guest Mariah Carey will be postponed until summer so that he can have enough time to heal from a knee procedure.

“When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body,” he confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE on Friday. “Unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100 percent ready to start the tour next month. I don’t want to disappoint my fans and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”

According to Richie’s rep, new dates will be announced soon and tickets for all postponed shows will be honored on their rescheduled dates.

Richie even took to his Twitter page as recently as Wednesday to express his excitement for the upcoming tour.

Can't believe we're less than a month away already till my new tour starts! See you soon… #ALLTHEHITS2017 pic.twitter.com/pVIMPKGtOY — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) February 22, 2017

The news comes just weeks before his originally scheduled shows were slated to kick off in Baltimore on March 15. The tour included 30 shows all over the country and Canada.