Chester Bennington‘s longtime bandmates are sharing their grief and heartache in a letter to the singer, who died of suicide by hanging in Los Angeles last Thursday.

In the first public statement since their frontman’s death, Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn and Rob Bourdon, write that their “hearts are broken” and say Bennington’s “absence leaves a void that can never be filled.” The group also touches on the rocker’s struggle with depression, acknowledging that “the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal … After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place.”

Read the note, in full, below.

Dear Chester,

Our hearts are broken. The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened.

You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you.

Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled—a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing. We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.

Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable. While we don’t know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much.

Until we see you again,

LP

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Heartbroken — Dave Phoenix Farrell (@phoenixlp) July 20, 2017

Speechless — Rob Bourdon Pics (@RobBourdonPics) July 21, 2017

Always shining. I miss my friend. A post shared by Joe Hahn (@mrjoehahn) on Jul 21, 2017 at 4:01pm PDT

Bennington was found dead at his home in Palo Verdes Estates, California, just after 9 a.m. on Thursday, authorities told PEOPLE at the time.

The coroner’s office initially confirmed to PEOPLE that Bennington’s death was being investigated as a possible suicide. On Monday, the coroner’s office told PEOPLE Bennington hanged himself from a bedroom door and the official cause of death was suicide by hanging.

Linkin Park was touring the Grammy-winning band’s seventh studio album when Bennington died. The remainder of the tour has been canceled in the wake of his passing, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly previously confirmed, as well as their upcoming dates with Blink-182.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).