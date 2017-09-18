Linkin Park to Honor Chester Bennington in Band’s First Concert Since His Death

Linkin Park has announced their first concert since singer Chester Bennington died in July. The hard-rock group will perform a one-off “celebration” to honor Bennington on Oct. 27 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The performance will feature “a number of other artists,” according to a press release. Linkin Park’s members plan to donate their fees from the gig to Music For Relief’s One More Light Fund; Bennington and the rest of Linkin Park began the charity Music For Relief following the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, and the One More Light Fund was established after Bennington’s death.

We will be playing, laughing, and crying together at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27th, in honor of Chester. Love you guys. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) September 18, 2017

“I know it’s going to be a rollercoaster of emotion, but when we talk about this, when we’re focusing on the show, it’s really about celebrating life,” the band’s Mike Shinoda said of the concert in an interview on KROQ Monday morning.

Additionally, Linkin Park released a music video for “One More Light,” the title track from their May album. “‘One More Light’ was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone,” Shinoda wrote in a statement. “We now find ourselves on the receiving end. In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can’t wait to see you again.”

In the wake of Bennington’s death, artists from My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way to JAY-Z honored the singer. “The right music to the right person is so powerful,” Rise Against singer Tim McIlrath told EW when memorializing Bennington. “To have a guy like Chester be able to tap into the angst that is adolescence, that was such an important thing.”

The pre-sale for Linkin Park’s Hollywood Bowl concert begins Sept. 19, while tickets become available to everyone on Sept. 22. For now, watch the “One More Light” video above and revisit EW’s list of the band’s best songs.

