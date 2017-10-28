Linkin Park and Friends Honor Chester Bennington in Tribute Concert

Linkin Park is taking the stage together for the first time since Chester Bennington‘s death in a special celebration of their frontman.

The event, taking place at the Hollywood Bowl Friday evening, sees the surviving members of Linkin Park joined by a number of artists to honor the singer, who died by suicide in July at the age of 41.

Also taking the stage are Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Jonathan Davis from Korn, Kiiara, Zedd, members of No Doubt, System of a Down, Yellowcard, Avenged Sevenfold and other surprise guests.

Although tickets for the one-night-only show quickly sold out, the concert is streaming live exclusively on YouTube via Linkin Park’s page on Friday at 10:45 EST.

Linkin Park’s members plan to donate their fees from the gig to Music For Relief’s One More Light Fund. Bennington and the rest of Linkin Park began the charity Music for Relief following the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, and the One More Light Fund was established after Bennington’s death.

“I know it’s going to be a rollercoaster of emotion, but when we talk about this, when we’re focusing on the show, it’s really about celebrating life,” Bennington’s longtime bandmate Mike Shinoda said of the tribute concert in an interview on KROQ.

He added on Twitter, “We will be playing, laughing, and crying together at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 27th, in honor of Chester. Love you guys.”

Linkin Park canceled the remainder of their One More Light tour, which was named after their seventh studio album, after the singer’s death.

Bennington was laid to rest in Rancho Paolo Verdes, California, with over 500 of Bennington’s family members and close friends gathered for a private funeral at South Coast Botanical Garden in Palos Verdes Estates near the late singer’s home.

Meanwhile, fans around the globe organized over 300 band-endorsed memorials to pay homage to his legacy. One fan even started a Google Doc, gathering all of the worldwide memorials to share with other fans around the world.

Bennington left behind his wife Talinda Bennington and his six children. The musician had three children with his wife — son Tyler, and twin daughters Lilly and Lila– and children Jamie, Isaiah and Draven from previous relationships.