Linkin Park Frontman Chester Bennington’s Life in Photos

Born in Phoenix, Bennington's interest in music was sparked at an early age. The son of a nurse and a police detective, he loved bands like Depeche Mode and Stone Temple Pilots — which he would one day become a member of. According to The Guardian, Bennington says that he was the victim of sexual abuse by an "older male friend" as a child.

"It escalated from a touchy, curious, ‘what does this thing do’ into full-on, crazy violations,” he told Kernag in 2008. "I was getting beaten up and being forced to do things I didn’t want to do. It destroyed my self-confidence. Like most people, I was too afraid to say anything. I didn’t want people to think I was gay or that I was lying. It was a horrible experience. The sexual assaults continued until I was 13.” He eventually told his father about the abuse, but declined to pursue the case when he learned that the abuser was himself a victim. “I didn’t need revenge," he told The Guardian later.