On Thursday, Linkin Park released the episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series they filmed less than a week before the death of frontman Chester Bennington — and you can watch it on the band’s Facebook page.

“Watch our Carpool Karaoke episode with Ken Jeong now, streaming for free right here on Facebook,” the band captioned the laughter-filled video, which they filmed with Community comedian Ken Jeong.

Before the episode was released, Bennington’s family was consulted to make sure they were okay with the video.

Carpool Karaoke executive producer and Late Late Show host James Corden told the Associated Press: ”We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled.”

“We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it, really,” he added. “It’s completely up to them and that’s a conversation we haven’t even thought about having right now.”

Corden’s message was appreciated by Bennington’s widow, Talinda — who thanked him for his words on Twitter.

Bennington, 41, was found dead in his Palos Verdes Estates home on July 20 by a housekeeper — the L.A. County Coroner’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE days later that the cause of death was suicide by hanging.

A father of six, Bennington joined the Grammy-winning band in 1999. They released their most recent album One More Light, in May.

Linkin Park’s episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series was filmed on July 14 and originally set to air in October. The band shared a photo from the shoot with Jeong on Twitter that day, along with the caption: “Fun day with @kenjeong @CarpoolKaraoke @AppleMusic – stay tuned.”

Jeong tweeted his condolences after Bennington’s death — writing, “I am in shock and heartbroken. All my thoughts and prayers go out to Chester and his family and friends at this time.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).