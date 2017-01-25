YouTube Star Lindsey Stirling Announces Father’s Death

Lindsey Stirling is mourning the loss of her father, Stephen.

On Tuesday, the YouTube star announced the news on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, writing, “My dad passed away early this morning. There is nothing to say that could express my gratitude for this amazing, selfless man.”

Adding, “But I love you daddy. I’m the woman I am today because of you.”

Along with the loving message, the America’s Got Talent alum shared a childhood photo of herself and her father.

My dad just started cancer treatments this week. If you want to support him plzbuy his book https://t.co/bow39Qwlzt pic.twitter.com/kN0d0SohbV — Lindsey Stirling (@LindseyStirling) December 22, 2015

In June, Stirling’s father, a religious educator and author, detailed his battle with cancer on his website.

“The pain in my throat persists. (That pain is likely the residual result of radiation and chemotherapy. In other words, I now suffer from the cure, now that the disease has fled. Ironic.),” he wrote about his illness, which he was diagnosed for in late 2015.

On Sunday, the father of five wrote his final Facebook post. “As I prepare to write the next chapter of my life, I am not afraid. God be with you ’til we meet again,” he said.