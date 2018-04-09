Lindsey Buckingham Reportedly Quits Fleetwood Mac: 'The Band Wishes Lindsey All the Best'

Lindsey Buckingham, the guitar virtuoso whose prolific songwriting and precision fretwork helped launch Fleetwood Mac into the rock stratosphere as one of the best-selling acts in history, is reportedly leaving the band. Variety confirmed the departure Monday afternoon.

The news comes on the eve of a planned global tour for the group. According to TMZ, Mike Campbell — formerly of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers — and Neil Finn will handle guitar duties on the trek. “Lindsey Buckingham will not be performing with the band on this tour,” a source close to Fleetwood Mac told the outlet in a statement. “The band wishes Lindsey all the best.”

Buckingham first joined the band in December 1974 at the request of the band’s drummer — and co-namesake, Mick Fleetwood. “Mick actually asked me to join first,” Buckingham told PEOPLE last year. “And I said, ‘Well, you’ve gotta take my girlfriend too.'”

The girlfriend in question was Stevie Nicks, who became the band’s bewitching front-woman and creative powerhouse during the group’s mid-’70s glory years. Nicks and Buckingham’s tumultuous personal life inspired what would become the band’s most famous album, the chart-busting Rumourswhich remains one of the best-selling albums of all time.

The tension that fueled their greatest work would also lead to explosive fights, and ultimately line-up changes. Buckingham first left the group in 1987, before returning for the high-profile reunion project, The Dance, in 1997. During the decade interim, his role was filled by guitarist Billy Burnette.

Ironically, it was Burnette who hinted at this most recent fracture with a tweet on April 4.

“Breaking news: Lindsey Buckingham is out but I’m not in,” he wrote in a since-deleted post first spotted by Variety. “A little pissed off but I’ll get over it.”

