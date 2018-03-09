Music
Sneakers, Jump Rope and Snacks! Find Out Country Singer Lindsay Ell’s Top 10 Tour Must-Haves
The country singer is constantly on the road and shares what she brings with her to make life easier
She's previously toured with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Brad Paisley, and now country singer Lindsay Ell — whose debut album The Project hit number one after its release — is joining Sugarland on tour. Click through to see what the busy star keeps on her while she's away from home.
SKIPPING ROPE
"Working out is hard on the road, but you can always jump rope anywhere."
HEADPHONES
"I usually have a few different kinds with me. When we're traveling, I either have my AirPods or big white Audio Technica headphones on. They're pretty much a part of my outfit at this point."
SNEAKERS
"I love playing in sneakers or hi-tops or some form of running shoe wedge. I normally have a few pairs with me at all times. Lately, I've been wearing a lot of Steve Madden. But long story short, I play better guitar in sneakers."
BOOKS
"I love reading. Don't make enough time for it, but on long flights it's my favorite. Right now I'm reading You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero.
iPHONE
"The emoji with the phone in your hand is the epitome of me. I have my phone attached to my hip, practically. Whether it's to record song ideas, voice memos, talking to fans on Instagram or Twitter ... I'm on my phone a lot."
ANTIBACTERIAL WIPES
"I can be kind of a germaphobe on planes or wherever we are. We travel so much. I don't have time to get sick, so hence the above!"
CAMERA
"I love vlogging, and travel with my own camera on the road so I can record wherever life takes us. The band gets crazy sometimes. I like to capture it."
TURMERIC GINGER TEA
"I'm kind of obsessed with tea. Any season, any weather. I travel with pretty much my own little tea case. My favorite kind of tea is anything that's caffeine-free, especially ginger turmeric."
GUITAR
"I usually never not have a guitar more than 10 feet away from me. That's a double negative ... which I normally don't talk a lot in double negatives, but you get the point."
HEALTHY SNACKS
"I love making my own food when we're on short trips. You can normally find me with my homemade protein bars. I travel with protein powder, collagen and always dark chocolate. As you can see below, I'm a fan of recipe substitutions to whatever your diet may be. Feel free to customize this recipe however you like!"
- 1.5 cups gluten-free rolled oats
- 1 cup pea protein
- 1/2 tsp. Himalayan pink salt
- 1/2 cup sunflower seed butter (you can substitute it for natural peanut or almond butter)
- 3/4 cup coconut milk (or milk of your choice)
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 4 tbsp. mini dark chocolate chips (or coconut shavings, dried cranberries, etc.)
Directions:
1. Combine oats, protein powder and salt together in a large bowl.
2. Mix together seed/nut butter, coconut milk and vanilla. Add to dry mixture and keep stirring. Consistency should be similar to cookie dough. Add additional non-dairy milk if necessary.
3. Mix in the chocolate chips or any other flavored ingredient.
4. Spread mixture into a lined 8 in. pan. You can line it with coconut oil or parchment paper.
5. Put in freezer for 10 to 15 minutes until set. You can also roll batter into balls to make fun little protein balls instead of bars!
Keep in freezer for a treat for up to three weeks.
