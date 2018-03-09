Sneakers, Jump Rope and Snacks! Find Out Country Singer Lindsay Ell’s Top 10 Tour Must-Haves

HEALTHY SNACKS

"I love making my own food when we're on short trips. You can normally find me with my homemade protein bars. I travel with protein powder, collagen and always dark chocolate. As you can see below, I'm a fan of recipe substitutions to whatever your diet may be. Feel free to customize this recipe however you like!"

- 1.5 cups gluten-free rolled oats

- 1 cup pea protein

- 1/2 tsp. Himalayan pink salt

- 1/2 cup sunflower seed butter (you can substitute it for natural peanut or almond butter)

- 3/4 cup coconut milk (or milk of your choice)

- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

- 4 tbsp. mini dark chocolate chips (or coconut shavings, dried cranberries, etc.)

Directions:

1. Combine oats, protein powder and salt together in a large bowl.

2. Mix together seed/nut butter, coconut milk and vanilla. Add to dry mixture and keep stirring. Consistency should be similar to cookie dough. Add additional non-dairy milk if necessary.

3. Mix in the chocolate chips or any other flavored ingredient.

4. Spread mixture into a lined 8 in. pan. You can line it with coconut oil or parchment paper.

5. Put in freezer for 10 to 15 minutes until set. You can also roll batter into balls to make fun little protein balls instead of bars!

Keep in freezer for a treat for up to three weeks.